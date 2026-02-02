Army Chief Holds Talks With China's NORINCO On Defense Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmad Hneiti held talks on Monday with a delegation from Chinese defense manufacturer NORINCO, as the two sides reviewed prospects for expanding cooperation in defense-related fields.The delegation was headed by NORINCO's acting chairman, Ji Wei, and the meeting took place at the General Command headquarters in the presence of senior officers from the Jordanian Armed Forces.According to a military statement, discussions focused on ways to enhance and develop joint cooperation, particularly in defense industries, including the exchange of technical and technological expertise and exposure to the latest advancements in military manufacturing.The talks also addressed avenues to support the operational capabilities of the Jordan Armed Forces and raise their level of readiness and efficiency.Hneiti emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation that serves mutual interests and contributes to strengthening Jordan's defense capabilities amid evolving regional and security challenges.For his part, Ji Wei commended the Jordan Armed Forces for their central role in promoting security and stability at both regional and international levels, expressing NORINCO's interest in broadening cooperation with Jordan in the period ahead.