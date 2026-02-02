Jordanian, Canadian Companies Explore ICT Sector Collaboration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- Jordanian and Canadian stakeholders held a high-level virtual meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation and expanding partnership opportunities in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.The meeting was organized by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j) in collaboration with the Government of Ontario, with participation from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Jordanian and Canadian embassies, and a number of ICT companies from both countries.During the meeting, Iyad Qudsi, Director for the Middle East and Africa at Ontario's Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, presented Ontario's strategic directions for strengthening international partnerships and highlighted cooperation opportunities in the ICT sector.Jordan's Ambassador to Canada, Sabah Rafie, stated that Jordan serves as a regional gateway to Middle Eastern markets, including Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states, Syria, and Iraq, providing access to more than 400 million consumers. She noted that this advantage is supported by a stable business environment, competitive incentives, and an advanced innovation ecosystem.Regional Trade Commissioner and Trade Counsellor at the Canadian Embassy in Jordan, Louis Lacasse, pointed to growing interest among Canadian companies in exploring investment and technology opportunities in the Jordanian market.Nidal Bitar, CEO of Int@j, showcased the capabilities of Jordan's ICT sector, highlighting its growth over the past two decades and its competitive strengths in cybersecurity, software development, business services, and digital infrastructure.Dana Darwish, Director of "Jordan Source" Program at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, explained that the program operates under the ministry's umbrella to support international companies seeking to expand through Jordan and to provide a secure and sustainable gateway to regional markets.She added that the program works to align government interests with those of international investors, enabling them to access local talent and establish regional operations from Jordan.Additionally, Kuda Wamambo, Senior Sector Advisor, Ontario Government, Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, delivered an analytical presentation on Ontario's ICT market, outlining market opportunities and potential collaboration models with Jordanian companies.The meeting also featured presentations of cooperation models and success stories highlighting existing Jordanian–Canadian partnerships and practical experiences.