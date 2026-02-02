KP Government Allocates Rs 4 Billion For Tirah Valley Relief, Ensures Direct Aid To Families

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The provincial government has allocated a total of PKR 4 billion for the rehabilitation and facilitation of the affected families in Tirah Valley, aiming to provide transparent and timely assistance to the victims.

According to Shafee Jan, Special Assistant for Information, as of January 31, 2026, PKR 920 million has already been spent on transport and food during the journey for the affected families, and a complete auditable record of all expenditures has been prepared.

He stated that this record includes verification by the district administration and local elders, signatures of the recipients, and details of their identity cards to ensure there is no possibility of irregularities.

Also Read: KP Pushes Reforms as CM Meets World Bank President in Islamabad

According to the Special Assistant, the provincial government has allocated PKR 2.4 billion for the relief compensation package and monthly support, which will be provided to the affected families digitally after NADRA registration and verification.

He clarified that the relief funds will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the victims, and complete transparency and strict monitoring will be ensured in the payment of compensations.

Shafee Jan said that a strict monitoring system has been implemented to protect public resources and funds, while the provincial government continues to take measures to prevent corruption and promote transparent governance.