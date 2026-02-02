Gold Prices Fall Sharply In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

In Pakistan, the trend of a significant drop in gold prices by thousands of rupees continues.

According to the All Pakistan Gems & Jewelers Association, a major decline in gold prices was recorded even on the first business day of the week.

Today, the price of gold per tola fell by PKR 21,500, bringing it down to PKR 490,362 per tola, while the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by PKR 18,433 to reach PKR 420,406.

Also Read: Gold Prices Slide as Global Market Sees Decline

According to statistics, over the past three days, the price of gold per tola has dropped by a total of PKR 82,500.

Meanwhile, a decline was also seen in the international market, where gold per ounce decreased by USD 215, trading at USD 4,676.