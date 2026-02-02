Ukrenergo Imposes Power Restrictions Across All Regions On Monday
“On February 2, hourly outage schedules and capacity restriction schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day in all regions of Ukraine,” the company said.
The measures were introduced due to the consequences of recent Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.Read also: Kyiv returns to temporary power outage schedules – DTE
Ukrenergo noted that the timing and scale of restrictions may change, with updated information to be published on the official social media pages of regional power distribution companies.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, at 2 a.m. on February 1 specialists completed repairs on a high-voltage line connecting Ukraine with Moldova, adding 500 MW of capacity to help stabilize power supply in southern regions.
Ukrinform photos available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment