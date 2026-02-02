Ukrenergo Imposes Power Restrictions Across All Regions On Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's state power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on Telegram.

“On February 2, hourly outage schedules and capacity restriction schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day in all regions of Ukraine,” the company said.

The measures were introduced due to the consequences of recent Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrenergo noted that the timing and scale of restrictions may change, with updated information to be published on the official social media pages of regional power distribution companies.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at 2 a.m. on February 1 specialists completed repairs on a high-voltage line connecting Ukraine with Moldova, adding 500 MW of capacity to help stabilize power supply in southern regions.

