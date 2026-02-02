Russians Strike Six Settlements In Kharkiv Region, Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, a 20-year-old and a 52-year-old woman were injured as a result of shelling in the village of Khotimlia, Staryi Saltiv community.

The enemy attacked the Nemyshlianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv with drones.

The Kharkiv region was attacked by three Russian Geran-2 UAVs, one Lancet UAV, 5 Molniya UAVs, an FPV drone, and 22 other drones, the types of which are being determined.

In Kharkiv, an apartment building and two cars were damaged.

In the village of Karasivka, Bohodukhiv district, a bus stop was damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, two private houses and power lines (Novoselivka village) and a car (Velykyi Burluk) were damaged.

In the Chuhuiv district, a car (in the village of Novyi Burluk), a private house, two shops, and two cars (in the village of Khotimlia) were damaged.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova took in 60 people in one day. A total of 17,832 people have been registered at the point since it began operating.

As reported by Ukrinform, seven villages in the Staryi Saltiv community in the Kharkiv region have announced the forced evacuation of families with children.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration