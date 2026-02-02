Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Russians Strike Diesel Locomotive At Station In Zaporizhzhia Region With Drone

2026-02-02 05:30:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"This morning, the enemy carried out another attack on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. In Zaporizhzhia, Russia directed a UAV at a locomotive that was at the station.

The locomotive crew was in a shelter at the time of the strike; no one was injured," the report said.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that this is yet another targeted attack on the railway, which performs a critically important function in transporting passengers, humanitarian aid, and cargo vital to the economy.

The company is quickly addressing the aftermath of the shelling and, given the complicated security situation, continues to ensure the stable operation of rail services and the transport of passengers and cargo.

Read also: Russian troops shell Chernihiv region more than 50 times in 24 hours, causing damage

As reported, due to increased security measures, the basic plan as of February 2, 2026, remains the transportation of passengers by bus between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Photos: Ministry for Development

UkrinForm

