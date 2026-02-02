Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyiv And Surrounding Region Switch To Emergency Power Cuts

2026-02-02 05:30:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

“Kyiv and the Kyiv region: Emergency power cuts have been implemented on the orders of Ukrenergo. We remind you that during emergency power cuts, the schedules do not take effect,” the message says.

Read also: Ukrenergo imposes power restrictions across all regions on Monday

Earlier, it was reported that Kyiv would return to temporary power outage schedules from midnight on February 2.

UkrinForm

