Kyiv And Surrounding Region Switch To Emergency Power Cuts
“Kyiv and the Kyiv region: Emergency power cuts have been implemented on the orders of Ukrenergo. We remind you that during emergency power cuts, the schedules do not take effect,” the message says.Read also: Ukrenergo imposes power restrictions across all regions on Monday
Earlier, it was reported that Kyiv would return to temporary power outage schedules from midnight on February 2.
