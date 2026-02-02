Kyiv And Surrounding Region Switch To Emergency Power Cuts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

“Kyiv and the Kyiv region: Emergency power cuts have been implemented on the orders of Ukrenergo. We remind you that during emergency power cuts, the schedules do not take effect,” the message says.

Ukrenergo imposes power restrictions across all regions on Monday

Earlier, it was reported that Kyiv would return to temporary power outage schedules from midnight on February 2.