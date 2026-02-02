Near Pokrovsk, Drones Save Ukrainian Soldiers From Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group captured four soldiers during an assault on an observation post.

Subsequently, the group of Russians accompanying the Ukrainian soldiers was detected by aerial reconnaissance patrolling the area.

Strike drones from the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps, the 68th Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, and other related units immediately flew to the rescue.

The swarm of FPV drones' approach disoriented the invaders and diverted their attention. The Ukrainian military took advantage of this and managed to break free from enemy captivity.

The Russian military tried to hide in the bushes and trenches, but within a few minutes, more than 10 Ukrainian combat drones attacked the group.

As a result, the Russian personnel were destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an assault by Russian invaders on Hryshyne in the Donetsk region.

