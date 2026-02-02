Sybiha On Shelling Of Bus Carrying Miners: Russia Must Be Punished, Accountability Is Essential For Just Peace
“No military target-just hardworking men returning to their families after their shifts. Truly horrific. Russia once again proves its status of a terrorist state. Russian murderers responsible for this and other atrocities must face justice. Accountability is essential for a just peace,” Sybiha wrote.Read also: Day of mourning declared in Dnipropetrovsk region for miners killed in Russian drone attack
As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of February 1, Russian troops attacked a DTEK miners' bus in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. As a result of the enemy attack, 15 miners were killed, and 16 more were wounde d.
