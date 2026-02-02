Sybiha On Shelling Of Bus Carrying Miners: Russia Must Be Punished, Accountability Is Essential For Just Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

“No military target-just hardworking men returning to their families after their shifts. Truly horrific. Russia once again proves its status of a terrorist state. Russian murderers responsible for this and other atrocities must face justice. Accountability is essential for a just peace,” Sybiha wrote.

Day of mourning declared in Dnipropetrovsk region for miners killed in Russian drone attack

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of February 1, Russian troops attacked a DTEK miners' bus in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. As a result of the enemy attack, 15 miners were killed, and 16 more were wounde d.