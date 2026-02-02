Budget A Blueprint To Strengthen India's Presence In Global Value Chains: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) India is in a sweet spot today, and the Union Budget for a 'Future Ready Bharat' covers a multitude of sectors, both traditional and modern, giving impetus to services with a major focus on tech, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

In a meeting on the holistic benefits of the Budget at the NSE here, along with investors and captains from the mutual funds and asset management industry, the minister said the Budget addresses specific areas which will help the economy grow faster and achieve our goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“Delighted by their optimism following the budget, their excitement for the growth opportunities that it supports, as well as the new ideas and suggestions that they shared,” Goyal posted on X.

In his interaction, the minister highlighted how in the last 12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has focused on a fiscally prudent and future-oriented long-term India growth story.

“I emphasised how the budget is a blueprint to strengthen India's presence in global value chains and become more contemporary with modern-day technologies while benefiting our consumers,” said the minister.

He also reiterated that continuing with PM Modi's vision of rapid reforms, the direction in the budget is to eliminate barriers to business and make it easier for them to flourish, encourage honest businesses, make industries more competitive, compliance easier, and make India an attractive investment and manufacturing destination.

The Union Budget 2026–27 has kept a "long‐term vision at the forefront" by increasing capital expenditure and improving the expenditure mix. The focus is shifting to the long term - with reforms, improving ease of doing business, and inclusive growth getting centre stage. The government has sought to build resilience by focusing on developing the manufacturing and services sectors further, thus setting the stage for the next leg of growth.