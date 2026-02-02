Azerbaijan Deepens Cultural Ties With Turkiye And Belarus

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with Birol Akgün, Turkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Adil Karimli noted that cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye has been expanding year by year, gaining new depth and substance.

He emphasized that mutual participation in various cultural projects, regular exchanges of creative groups, and the establishment of productive cooperation between relevant institutions reflect the broad and dynamic nature of bilateral relations in the cultural sphere.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, Ambassador Birol Akgün highlighted the significant potential for further strengthening Turkish-Azerbaijani cultural ties.

It was also noted that filming in Turkiye for the joint TURKSOY member countries' production "Molla Nasreddin: My Friend in Difficult Days" has been completed.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, Minister Adil Karimli also met with Dmitry Pinevich, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the minister spoke about existing cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Discussions focused on the development of bilateral cultural cooperation, including the organization of cultural days in the future and the joint implementation of cultural programs in the regions.

An exchange of ideas was held on expanding collaborative initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.