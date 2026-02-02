Azerbaijan's Parliament Approves Changes To Preamble Of Nakhchivan Constitution

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The preamble of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is set to be amended, following approval of a relevant draft law by the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan at its plenary session today.

As reported by Azernews, the issue was addressed during discussions on the draft law titled“On Approval of Amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” which was put to a second vote and adopted. The first vote on the bill was held on July 8, 2025.

Under the proposed amendments, several historical references currently contained in the preamble will be removed. These include provisions stating that the foundations of Nakhchivan's autonomy were established by the March 16, 1921 Moscow Treaty and the October 13, 1921 Kars Treaty, as well as detailed references to the region's historical administrative status changes and previous constitutions adopted in 1926, 1937, and 1978.

Instead, the revised preamble will state that the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is an integral part of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It will also emphasize that the constitutional basis of Nakhchivan is formed by the principles enshrined in the Declaration on the Restoration of State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 30, 1991, the Constitutional Act on the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 18, 1991, and the Constitution of Azerbaijan adopted by nationwide referendum on November 12, 1995.

The draft law was submitted for discussion and adopted during the second reading at today's plenary session.