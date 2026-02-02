Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ING Forecasts Steady GDP Growth, Rising Inflation For Azerbaijan

2026-02-02 05:30:35

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Dutch banking group ING has published updated forecasts for Azerbaijan's economic outlook through 2028, projecting steady but moderate GDP growth alongside rising inflationary pressures in the medium term, Azernews reports. According to ING analysts, Azerbaijan's GDP is expected to grow by...

AzerNews

