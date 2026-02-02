SOCAR, Huawei Discuss Digital Transformation And Advanced Technologies In Oil, Gas Sector

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A delegation led by the management of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), together with representatives of the operating company Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC), visited the headquarters of Huawei in Shenzhen, China, from January 26 to 29.

As reported by Azernews, citing the company, the visit aimed to facilitate an exchange of views on digital transformation and the application of advanced technologies in the oil and gas sector.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held between SOCAR Vice President Babek Huseynov and Deng Bi, President of Huawei's Oil and Gas Industry division. The discussions focused on how digital solutions can contribute to more innovative operations, improved efficiency, and long-term value creation.

The company noted that such cooperation and discussions not only support SOCAR's long-term digital strategy but also enable UBOC to closely familiarize itself with new technologies that enhance operational efficiency, resilience, and sustainability.

SOCAR is Azerbaijan's first national oil company and a key player in the global oil and gas industry, actively participating in international economic development processes. The company was established by a decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 13, 1992.

Within its operations, SOCAR aims to create positive and responsible economic, social, and environmental impacts. To achieve these goals, the company has defined its strategy, policies, regulations, and mission accordingly. Enhancing environmental and social efficiency remains one of the core principles of all new projects implemented by SOCAR in line with its sustainable development objectives.