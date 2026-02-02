403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Health Minister Calls For United Efforts To Combat Cancer
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi emphasized the need to unify efforts and strengthen regional cooperation to address cancer, describing it as one of the world's most significant health, social, and psychological challenges.
Speaking at the opening of the Regional Oncology Conference and the 13th The Gulf Union for Fighting Cancer (GUFC) Conference, Al-Awadhi said the growing number of specialized conferences in recent years reflects rapid scientific and technological advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment, particularly in the Gulf region.
He noted that the conference serves as a leading regional platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing the latest developments in prevention, early detection, treatment, palliative care, and psychological support, while enhancing collaboration between government, private health sectors, civil society, and academic institutions.
Al-Awadhi highlighted the key role of Gulf cancer organizations, particularly the GUFC, in developing national strategies and evaluating their impact, expressing hope that the conference's recommendations would contribute to improving cancer care across the Gulf.
Conference organizing committee chairman Dr. Khaled Al-Saleh said Gulf cancer registry data recorded more than 310,000 cancer cases between 1998 and 2020, with an annual increase of about 4.4 percent.
He stressed that the conference aims to strengthen research cooperation and produce practical, actionable recommendations. (end)
aa
Speaking at the opening of the Regional Oncology Conference and the 13th The Gulf Union for Fighting Cancer (GUFC) Conference, Al-Awadhi said the growing number of specialized conferences in recent years reflects rapid scientific and technological advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment, particularly in the Gulf region.
He noted that the conference serves as a leading regional platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing the latest developments in prevention, early detection, treatment, palliative care, and psychological support, while enhancing collaboration between government, private health sectors, civil society, and academic institutions.
Al-Awadhi highlighted the key role of Gulf cancer organizations, particularly the GUFC, in developing national strategies and evaluating their impact, expressing hope that the conference's recommendations would contribute to improving cancer care across the Gulf.
Conference organizing committee chairman Dr. Khaled Al-Saleh said Gulf cancer registry data recorded more than 310,000 cancer cases between 1998 and 2020, with an annual increase of about 4.4 percent.
He stressed that the conference aims to strengthen research cooperation and produce practical, actionable recommendations. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment