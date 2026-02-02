Fingerprint Sensor Market Size To Worth USD 8.44 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. fingerprint sensor market size is estimated at USD 1.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase at 6.65% CAGR from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 3.42 billion. Growing use of biometric authentication in banking, government ID programs, cellphones, and business security systems is driving market expansion. Austin, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fingerprint Sensor Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Fingerprint Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 4.44 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.44 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.65% over 2026-2035.” Rising Demand for Secure Authentication to Propel Market Growth Globally Growing demand for secure and quick authentication solutions, notably in the financial services sector. Biometric payment cards, which combine fingerprint recognition technology, are gaining increasing traction. By removing the need for PINs and enabling safe, contactless transactions, these cards improve user convenience. A recent survey indicated that 77% of users who use biometrics on their smartphones or tablets are satisfied with the technology, emphasizing the shift towards biometric identity identification as a preferred option. With next-generation biometric payment cards providing cutting-edge capabilities that promote adoption, this trend is further bolstered by a seamless consumer experience. The great demand for the improved security and convenience these cards offer is indicated by the 62% of consumers who said they would be willing to switch banks in order to get a biometric payment card. Get a Sample Report of Fingerprint Sensor Market Forecast @



Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 4.44 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.44 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.69 % From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Optical, Capacitive, Thermal, Ultrasonic)

. By Application (Smartphones/Tablets, Laptops, Smartcards, IoT and Other Applications)

. By End User Industries (Military and Defense, Consumer Electronics, BFSI, Government, Other End-user Industries)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

In 2025, the smartphones and tablets sector made up around 55% of the fingerprint sensor market. Fingerprint sensors are widely used in mobile devices as a secure and easy way to verify a user's identity, which is why they are so popular. The IoT and Other Applications sector is likely to expand the quickest in the fingerprint sensor market from 2026 to 2035. This growth is due to the rapid spread of IoT devices and the growing need for better security measures in a variety of settings.

By Type

In 2025, the capacitive segment will have the biggest share of the fingerprint sensor market, with 47%. Capacitive fingerprint sensors are quite popular in smartphones, computers, and other consumer electronics because they are very accurate, reliable, and respond quickly. From 2026 to 2035, the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor category is expected to develop the quickest in the fingerprint sensor market. The rise in demand for advanced biometric authentication systems that offer better security and functionality is what is driving this increase.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region will have about 44% of the fingerprint sensor market, making it the most important participant. This domination is driven by the rapid growth of technology, the huge number of smartphones, and the increasing use of biometric authentication systems in many businesses in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

From 2026 to 2035, North America will be the fastest-growing area in the fingerprint sensor market as new technologies, more people using biometric authentication for mobile payments, and more worries about security.

Consumer Resistance and Privacy Concerns May Impact Market Expansion Globally

A major barrier to the fingerprint sensor business is that many customers does not use biometric authentication as they are worried about privacy, security, and not knowing how the technology works. Many people still don't trust fingerprint-based systems as they are worried about how their biometric data might be used. Many people still think that traditional techniques like PINs and passwords are safer and more private than fingerprint sensors, even though they are easier to use and safer. 30% of people don't feel comfortable utilizing biometrics, especially when it comes to data breaches or not having enough protection for their data.

Recent Developments:



In May 2024, Goodix Unveils New Ultrasonic Fingerprint Solution with vivo X100 Ultra Goodix launches its advanced ultrasonic fingerprint solution in collaboration with vivo, marking a major step in large-scale commercialization. The solution enhances security, recognition speed, and reduces power consumption, meeting the growing demand for ultrasonic fingerprint technology in mobile devices. In March 2024, Mastercards from Thales and FPC, Idex Biometrics Launch in Turkey Fingerprint Cards and Thales have rolled out Mastercard-certified biometric payment cards in Turkey, marking their eleventh global launch. The cards integrate with existing bank infrastructures and POS systems, requiring no upgrades, and are certified by major EMV payment plans.

