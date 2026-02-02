Looks Like You Have Decided To Be Judge And Jury: Rama Rao On SIT Chief's Post On Phone Tapping Case

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 2 (IANS) BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Monday slammed Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar for what he called "deciding to be both judge and jury" in the alleged phone tapping case.

Rama Rao was reacting to the statement issued by Sajjanar after the questioning of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sajjanar, who is heading the SIT, had issued a brief statement about the nearly five-hour examination of KCR at the latter's residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

“The Special Investigation Team has concluded the questioning of Gajwel MLA and former Chief Minister Sri. K. Chandrashekar Rao in connection with the illegal phone-tapping case,” posted Sajjanar on 'X'.

BRS took exception to this.“Looks like you have decided to be the judge and jury all by yourself Mr. Commissioner. Please remember that you're chairing the team that is investigating into an“alleged” crime which ultimately has to be proven in a court of law. I hope the Hon'ble courts are taking notice of these extreme statements and high-handed actions,” posted Rama Rao.

The SIT examined KCR in connection with the case relating to alleged tapping of phones of several individuals including political opponents, businessmen and journalists during the BRS' rule.

The BRS leaders termed KCR's examination as political vendetta and diversionary tactic by the Congress government

Rama Rao alleged that the government was deliberately diverting public attention, concealing its failures, and indulging in what he termed“perverted politics.”

He claimed that the SIT had failed to adhere to legal provisions, including those under the BNSS law enacted by Parliament. However, he said KCR, despite not being legally required to appear in person, chose to cooperate fully with the enquiry out of respect for the Constitution and the rule of law.

He noted that courts had, in several precedents, allowed questioning at a person's residence, but KCR voluntarily presented himself before the SIT and answered every query in detail.

According to Rama Rao, the proceedings made it clear to the police leadership, including the DGP and SIT officials, that no wrongdoing had occurred during the BRS government's tenure. He alleged that for two years the Congress had encouraged rumours, speculative narratives and selective leaks to malign KCR and the previous administration, and expressed hope that the enquiry would finally put an end to what he described as "politically motivated insinuations."