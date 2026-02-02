403
Nazaha Refers 87 Individuals To Prosecution Over Financial Disclosure Violations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Anti-corruption Authority (Nazaha) referred 87 persons, subject to the financial disclosure law, to the public prosecution on suspicion of committing crimes related to submitting incorrect financial disclosures or failing to submit them within the set deadlines.
Nazaha urged, in a press statement issued on Monday, all persons subject to the financial disclosure requirements to fully adhere to accuracy and transparency when submitting disclosures within the deadlines, stressing it is a legal and ethical duty to protect public funds, uphold integrity, and boost public trust. (end)
