Concert-Driven Gen Z Travel Leaking Out Of India

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A new study by Dr Jateen Rajput, Dean and Executive Director of Bhavan's College MSEED – Management School of Events and Experience Design, suggests that live music and cultural events are becoming a primary driver of travel decisions for India's Gen Z. However, limitations in domestic infrastructure and pricing are pushing a growing share of this demand toward international destinations.

According to the report, 62% of India's Gen Z now plans trips around concerts and music festivals. The study introduces the term“outbound arbitrage” to describe a pattern in which young travellers choose cities such as Singapore and destinations in the UAE over Indian cities, citing limited venue capacity, surge pricing, and logistical bottlenecks at home.

The findings indicate that young Indians allocate between 21% and 40% of their monthly income toward concert-related travel, viewing such experiences as long-term social and personal investments. More than half (53%) of respondents extend their stay beyond the event, generating additional spending across hotels, food and beverage, transport, and retail sectors.

The report notes that international destinations are capturing a disproportionate share of this spending due to smoother visa processes, predictable pricing structures, and purpose-built venues. While major Indian events generate significant economic activity, they also expose stress points in urban mobility, accommodation, and crowd management.

The study highlights that hotel rates in overseas concert destinations, including parts of the UAE, have surged by as much as 300% during peak events. In contrast, Indian cities face challenges managing last-mile transport, parking, and accommodation availability during high-demand periods.

Rajput argues that concerts and festivals have shifted from discretionary entertainment to markers of identity and social currency among young Indians. Despite past events in India generating substantial local economic impact, the report suggests that coordination gaps have contributed to price volatility, overcrowding, and demand leakage to foreign destinations.