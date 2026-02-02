Police Registers Case Over Objectionable Social Media Content In Anantnag

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- District Police Anantnag on Monday said it has registered a case in connection with objectionable and provocative content circulated on social media, which had triggered public concern and speculation.

In a statement, the police said FIR No. 14/2026 has been registered at Police Station Mattan under relevant provisions of law against a woman for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The matter, police said, is under active investigation.

The police further said action has been taken against several social media users accused of attempting to incite unrest and disturb public tranquillity, adding that one such accused has been arrested.

Urging restraint, the police advised the public not to indulge in speculation or share unverified and provocative material, warning that circulation of such content could invite legal action.