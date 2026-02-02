RJD Mps Protest In Parliament, Demand Special Status For Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Members of Parliament on Monday staged a protest in the premises of Parliament, raising multiple issues related to Bihar, including the demand for special category status, law and order concerns, and the recent death of a NEET aspirant.

'Nothing for Bihar in the Budget': Misa Bharti

Speaking to ANI during the protest, RJD MP Misa Bharti said that the party decided to raise "burning issues" of Bihar during the ongoing Budget Session as the Union Budget failed to address the state's long-pending demands. "There are several issues in Bihar, several demands of the people there which have not been met. Budget Session is underway. So, we all thought that the burning topics of Bihar be raised, especially that of the special status to Bihar. There was nothing for Bihar in the budget. We are also raising the issue of law and order in Bihar, of NEET aspirants' death. We want the Govt to respond and that action be taken...," Bharti said.

Special Status and Law and Order Concerns Raised

Holding placards and raising slogans, RJD leaders accused the Centre of neglecting Bihar in the Union Budget and alleged that pressing concerns of the state were being ignored despite repeated demands raised by the opposition. The demand for special category status for Bihar has been a long-standing issue, with opposition parties arguing that the state requires additional central assistance due to its socio-economic challenges, frequent natural disasters, and comparatively low per capita income.

Apart from the special status demand, the RJD MPs also highlighted the issue of deteriorating law and order in the state. Referring to the death of a NEET aspirant, the party demanded accountability and immediate action.

Budget Session Schedule

The protest comes following the motion of thanks for President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha. The House has allotted 18 hours for the discussion, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on February 4 (Wednesday).

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply on February 11.

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)

