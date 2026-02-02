Betrayed At 81! Retired MP Doctor Claims Sister Played Key Role In Rs 50 Crore Property Dispute (WATCH)

A property dispute involving retired MP doctor Hemlata Shrivastava has intensified. The 81-year-old claims she was forced to sign property papers and fears for her life. Doctors Sumit, Prachi Jain deny charges, calling the transfer voluntary donation

A major property dispute involving an 81-year-old retired doctor from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has taken a serious turn after a new video of her went viral on social media. The case involves a property worth nearly Rs 50 crore and allegations of force, cheating and threats.

Dr Hemlata Shrivastava, a retired eye specialist from Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur, is at the centre of the controversy. After the death of her only son, Dr Rachit Shrivastava, four years ago, and her husband, Dr Mahesh Shrivastava, a month ago, she has been living alone, as reported by NDTV.

In the newly surfaced viral video, Dr Hemlata clearly states that her life is in danger. She says she is also afraid that her property is being taken away unlawfully. She claims she was forced to sign documents without understanding them.

She says Dr Sumit Jain and Prachi Jain made her sign papers by saying it was related to hospital work. She alleges she was taken in a car or ambulance to an office and asked to sign documents without being allowed to read them.

50 करोड़ की मालकिन हैं डॉक्टर हेमलता, दिन भर में पिलाते थे मात्र 3 चम्मच पानी? | MP Tak#jabalpur #jabalpurnews twitter/46GqxZ7rzV

- MP Tak (@MPTakOfficial) February 2, 2026

Dr Hemlata explains that due to her poor eyesight, she needs special glasses to read. At that time, she did not have them. She also says the papers were not read out to her and that she was not given time to understand anything. Later, she realised that the papers were related to property registration, not hospital work.

Dr Sumit Jain and his father R.K. Jain rejected the allegations in a conversation with NDTV. They said Dr Sumit Jain was a college friend of Dr Rachit Shrivastava. After Rachit's death in 2022, they continued to support Dr Hemlata and her husband.

They claim Dr Hemlata had expressed her wish to donate part of her land to run a memorial clinic in the name of her son and father-in-law. According to them, registered donation deeds were signed on January 2, 2026, in favour of Dr Sumit Jain and Prachi Jain.

The Jain family says Dr Hemlata looked healthy during her 81st birthday celebrations on January 12, 2026. They added that she was admitted to Mukherjee Hospital on January 14 after her health worsened.

They further alleged that Dr Tarun Bahrani gave medicines and injections to Dr Hemlata and recorded videos against them. They also claimed her hands were injured during this time.

On January 26, 2026, Dr Hemlata reportedly blessed Dr Sumit Jain on his birthday and said she had donated the property willingly.

Earlier, on January 22, 2026, Dr Hemlata donated her remaining property to a temple trust. A few days later, while temple trust members were taking her to a temple, a dispute occurred near Mukherjee Hospital. A video showing her being taken in a white car went viral.

Following complaints by the Indian Medical Association, the administration shifted her to another hospital. The matter remains under investigation.