Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions


2026-02-02 05:00:48
Digitalist Group oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Digitalist Group oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 140862/5/4


Transaction date: 2026-01-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 3.49 EUR

(2): Volume: 850 Unit price: 3.42 EUR

(3): Volume: 1503 Unit price: 3.3 EUR

(4): Volume: 1158 Unit price: 3.21 EUR

(5): Volume: 1659 Unit price: 3.55 EUR


Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 7170 Volume weighted average price: 3.41053 EUR


