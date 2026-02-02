403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia Morning Markets Report: Friday's Risk-Off Echo Still Shapes COP And COLCAP
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Colombia started Monday with USD/COP near 3,675.5, almost unchanged from the prior close. The pair remains trapped in a narrow, technical range.
Friday's session set the tone because it showed how quickly global stress can leak into Colombia, even when local headlines are not the main driver.
On Friday, Colombia's COLCAP fell 0.75% to 2,474.76. It was a classic pause after a sharp rally. January's gains left momentum indicators stretched, so pullbacks can appear without breaking the longer trend.
Friday's biggest single-name movers were concentrated. ETB led gainers with a 7.53% jump. Grupo Bolívar rose 1.04%. Ecopetrol added 0.43%.
On the downside, Mineros fell 3.57%, Grupo Energía Bogotá dropped 2.95%, and Davivienda preferred lost 2.76%. This pattern fits a“risk-off” day: defensive or idiosyncratic winners, and pressure on financials and cyclicals.
The cross-asset backdrop mattered. The dollar index strengthened into the close, while USD/COP was higher late in the session. Commodities also turned lower, with gold and coffee both weaker.
That combination typically tightens financial conditions for emerging markets and helps explain why Colombia's equity rally paused.
Technically, the charts show a peso market still biased toward strength over time, but with frequent whipsaws. The daily structure remains capped by layered moving averages, which turns most USD/COP bounces into short-lived corrections.
The 4-hour view is closer to neutral, reinforcing the idea that Monday may stay range-bound unless a fresh catalyst hits.
Key USD/COP levels from the charts:
For COLCAP, the longer trend is still up, but momentum is cooling.
The practical takeaway for Monday morning is simple. If global volatility stays elevated, COP will trade like a risk proxy and equities will remain choppy.
If the global tone calms, the peso can grind stronger again while COLCAP continues digesting gains rather than reversing.
USD/COP opened near 3,675, after Friday's close near 3,674 and a late-week dollar bounce.
COLCAP is consolidating after a fast January run, with momentum still elevated but cooling.
Friday's tape was driven by global risk moves, not a Colombia-specific shock.
Colombia started Monday with USD/COP near 3,675.5, almost unchanged from the prior close. The pair remains trapped in a narrow, technical range.
Friday's session set the tone because it showed how quickly global stress can leak into Colombia, even when local headlines are not the main driver.
On Friday, Colombia's COLCAP fell 0.75% to 2,474.76. It was a classic pause after a sharp rally. January's gains left momentum indicators stretched, so pullbacks can appear without breaking the longer trend.
Friday's biggest single-name movers were concentrated. ETB led gainers with a 7.53% jump. Grupo Bolívar rose 1.04%. Ecopetrol added 0.43%.
On the downside, Mineros fell 3.57%, Grupo Energía Bogotá dropped 2.95%, and Davivienda preferred lost 2.76%. This pattern fits a“risk-off” day: defensive or idiosyncratic winners, and pressure on financials and cyclicals.
The cross-asset backdrop mattered. The dollar index strengthened into the close, while USD/COP was higher late in the session. Commodities also turned lower, with gold and coffee both weaker.
That combination typically tightens financial conditions for emerging markets and helps explain why Colombia's equity rally paused.
Technically, the charts show a peso market still biased toward strength over time, but with frequent whipsaws. The daily structure remains capped by layered moving averages, which turns most USD/COP bounces into short-lived corrections.
The 4-hour view is closer to neutral, reinforcing the idea that Monday may stay range-bound unless a fresh catalyst hits.
Key USD/COP levels from the charts:
Support: 3,666–3,660 first, then 3,652, and deeper near 3,621.
Resistance: 3,679–3,685 first, then 3,712, with a higher cap near 3,736–3,741.
For COLCAP, the longer trend is still up, but momentum is cooling.
Support: 2,463 first, then 2,446–2,427.
Resistance: 2,493–2,506.
The practical takeaway for Monday morning is simple. If global volatility stays elevated, COP will trade like a risk proxy and equities will remain choppy.
If the global tone calms, the peso can grind stronger again while COLCAP continues digesting gains rather than reversing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment