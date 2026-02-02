403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico Markets Morning Note: Peso Softens, Equities Hit An Air Pocket After Friday's Selloff
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
The tone changed fast going into February. By Monday morning, USD/MXN was trading near 17.49, up from last week's lows.
The daily chart shows a session range from 17.4310 to 17.5705, with the pair closing around 17.4933. That is a clear rebound day for the dollar.
The four-hour chart shows why the move felt abrupt. Price snapped higher from the late-January base and pushed through several short moving averages.
Momentum flipped quickly. Four-hour RSI was around 64.6, while the daily RSI sat near 42.5. That gap often signals a bounce inside a broader trend.
Key USD/MXN levels are now tight. Support sits at 17.43, then 17.35 and 17.26. Resistance starts near 17.57, then 17.65 and 17.77.
A move back under 17.43 would revive the peso momentum. A move above 17.57 would confirm the bounce is still running. Mexico equities were the bigger story.
Friday's session ended with the IPC at 67,598.95, down 1,893.48 points, or 2.72%. The day's high was 69,190.03 and the low was 67,468.04. Volume was about 221.15 million shares. That is a heavy-risk-off footprint, not a routine dip.
The damage was concentrated. Mining and large financial names pulled the index down hard. The move also matched a broader global shift toward a firmer dollar and higher caution into month-end.
Top Winners (Stocks, Friday)
Top Losers (Stocks, Friday)
USD/MXN rebounded to about 17.49 after late-January peso strength looked stretched and crowded.
Mexico's IPC slid 2.72% on Friday to 67,598.95 on heavy volume, led by a sharp mining unwind.
Charts now show a short-term dollar bounce risk, while equities look vulnerable to more profit-taking.
The tone changed fast going into February. By Monday morning, USD/MXN was trading near 17.49, up from last week's lows.
The daily chart shows a session range from 17.4310 to 17.5705, with the pair closing around 17.4933. That is a clear rebound day for the dollar.
The four-hour chart shows why the move felt abrupt. Price snapped higher from the late-January base and pushed through several short moving averages.
Momentum flipped quickly. Four-hour RSI was around 64.6, while the daily RSI sat near 42.5. That gap often signals a bounce inside a broader trend.
Key USD/MXN levels are now tight. Support sits at 17.43, then 17.35 and 17.26. Resistance starts near 17.57, then 17.65 and 17.77.
A move back under 17.43 would revive the peso momentum. A move above 17.57 would confirm the bounce is still running. Mexico equities were the bigger story.
Friday's session ended with the IPC at 67,598.95, down 1,893.48 points, or 2.72%. The day's high was 69,190.03 and the low was 67,468.04. Volume was about 221.15 million shares. That is a heavy-risk-off footprint, not a routine dip.
The damage was concentrated. Mining and large financial names pulled the index down hard. The move also matched a broader global shift toward a firmer dollar and higher caution into month-end.
Top Winners (Stocks, Friday)
TLEVISACPO +2.60%
LABB +2.07%
KOFUBL +1.83%
BIMBOA +1.27%
LIVEPOLC-1 +1.07%
Top Losers (Stocks, Friday)
PE&OLES -13.42%
GMEXICOB -7.00%
GFNORTEO -3.55%
GENTERA -3.37%
BBAJIOO -3.37%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment