403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina's Peso Holds A Tight Blue Premium As Metals Meltdown Spreads Risk-Off Shock
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Argentina opened February 2 with the peso steady on the main screen and the parallel market still unusually contained. On the reference feed used in the charts, USD/ARS traded near 1,446.75 per $1 around 07:35 UTC.
On local boards, the official rate was 1,465 per $1 on the sell side, while the blue was quoted near 1,470 per $1 for sale.
That implies a premium of roughly 0.3% versus the official sell rate, and about 1.6% versus the benchmark screen level, both tight by Argentina standards.
Alternative rails added nuance. The MEP sat near 1,460.32 per $1, while the CCL was around 1,493.78 per $1. The market signal was simple: moving money abroad still costs more than hedging locally, but the gap was not blowing out.
That matters because the CCL–MEP spread is often the first place stress shows up when confidence cracks. Friday's last session set the tone for this Monday morning.
The S&P Merval closed near 3,199,554, down about 0.36%, after failing to hold an earlier push higher. The move was less about Argentina -specific panic and more about global positioning snapping back.
Precious metals collapsed hard into the weekend and then extended the fall on Monday. Gold was down about 9% on the day in Asia, with silver off more than 13%, while oil and copper were also hit.
Margin requirements on metal futures were raised after the prior selloff, which forced leveraged players to cut risk. The commentary around the move was blunt.
One strategist described it as“risk off and de-leveraging,” with leverage being“flushed out.” Another pointed to metals having gone“parabolic,” then rolling into snowballing profit-taking.
A separate line of analysis focused on the plumbing: margin calls, reduced liquidity, and a scramble for cash that spilled into equities and crypto.
Technicals matched the“shock wave” narrative. On the 4-hour USD/ARS chart, RSI was near 72.9, an overbought read that suggests short-term exhaustion risk even if the broader trend is intact.
Daily RSI near 51.9 looked neutral, and weekly RSI near 58.6 stayed supportive. In other words, the short-term tape looks stretched, not broken.
Equities showed consolidation, not capitulation. The Merval 's 4-hour RSI was near 60, while daily RSI near 62 and weekly near 66 still fit a strong trend that is cooling.
That profile is consistent with a market that wants to hold gains, but needs fresh catalysts after a powerful run. Local catalysts are forming.
The government is pushing into a February agenda that includes labor reform debate and a broader pro-investment message, while a high-profile clash with a leading industrial group over a major pipeline contract has sharpened the administration's stance against protectionism.
Markets typically reward clarity and predictable rules, and punish policy reversals and political gridlock.
Top 5 Winners (Last Session, Friday)
Top 5 Losers (Last Session, Friday)
USD/ARS held near 1,446.75 per $1 on the reference feed at 07:35 UTC, while the blue sat only slightly above the official rate.
The main global driver was a violent unwind in precious metals that triggered margin pressure, risk-off selling, and a firmer dollar.
Charts showed USD/ARS short-term overbought, while the Merval stayed in an uptrend but lost momentum into Friday's close.
Argentina opened February 2 with the peso steady on the main screen and the parallel market still unusually contained. On the reference feed used in the charts, USD/ARS traded near 1,446.75 per $1 around 07:35 UTC.
On local boards, the official rate was 1,465 per $1 on the sell side, while the blue was quoted near 1,470 per $1 for sale.
That implies a premium of roughly 0.3% versus the official sell rate, and about 1.6% versus the benchmark screen level, both tight by Argentina standards.
Alternative rails added nuance. The MEP sat near 1,460.32 per $1, while the CCL was around 1,493.78 per $1. The market signal was simple: moving money abroad still costs more than hedging locally, but the gap was not blowing out.
That matters because the CCL–MEP spread is often the first place stress shows up when confidence cracks. Friday's last session set the tone for this Monday morning.
The S&P Merval closed near 3,199,554, down about 0.36%, after failing to hold an earlier push higher. The move was less about Argentina -specific panic and more about global positioning snapping back.
Precious metals collapsed hard into the weekend and then extended the fall on Monday. Gold was down about 9% on the day in Asia, with silver off more than 13%, while oil and copper were also hit.
Margin requirements on metal futures were raised after the prior selloff, which forced leveraged players to cut risk. The commentary around the move was blunt.
One strategist described it as“risk off and de-leveraging,” with leverage being“flushed out.” Another pointed to metals having gone“parabolic,” then rolling into snowballing profit-taking.
A separate line of analysis focused on the plumbing: margin calls, reduced liquidity, and a scramble for cash that spilled into equities and crypto.
Technicals matched the“shock wave” narrative. On the 4-hour USD/ARS chart, RSI was near 72.9, an overbought read that suggests short-term exhaustion risk even if the broader trend is intact.
Daily RSI near 51.9 looked neutral, and weekly RSI near 58.6 stayed supportive. In other words, the short-term tape looks stretched, not broken.
Equities showed consolidation, not capitulation. The Merval 's 4-hour RSI was near 60, while daily RSI near 62 and weekly near 66 still fit a strong trend that is cooling.
That profile is consistent with a market that wants to hold gains, but needs fresh catalysts after a powerful run. Local catalysts are forming.
The government is pushing into a February agenda that includes labor reform debate and a broader pro-investment message, while a high-profile clash with a leading industrial group over a major pipeline contract has sharpened the administration's stance against protectionism.
Markets typically reward clarity and predictable rules, and punish policy reversals and political gridlock.
Top 5 Winners (Last Session, Friday)
TECO2 (Telecom Argentina): +3.4%
TRAN (Transener): +2.5%
ALUA (Aluar): +1.7%
YPFD (YPF): +1.6%
TXAR (Ternium Argentina): +1.2%
Top 5 Losers (Last Session, Friday)
IRSA (IRSA): -3.3%
TGNO4 (Transportadora de Gas del Norte): -3.1%
COME (Comercial del Plata): -3.1%
CRES (Cresud): -3.1%
EDN (Edenor): -2.9%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment