403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chile Markets Morning Update: USD/CLP Jumps Toward 872 As IPSA Slips Under 11,500
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
USD/CLP is trading around 872.35 this morning. The daily chart shows a strong rebound leg. It moved up about 1.47% from 863.89 to 872.35, with the session ranging from 859.07 to 874.49.
That gain follows the late-January stretch where the pair printed lows in the low-850s and repeatedly failed to hold rebounds above the high-860s.
The 4-hour chart captures the turn. The latest candle shows price near 872.35 after working higher from the 860 area. RSI has jumped to about 53.94, while the RSI average sits near 34.57.
That is a meaningful shift from the oversold readings seen last week. MACD has also turned upward, with the histogram now positive, which often marks the start of a squeeze phase rather than just a dead-cat bounce.
The daily chart is improving, but the larger structure still looks heavy. Daily RSI is around 41.12, with the RSI average near 32.16. Price is still below several major moving-average bands.
That keeps the risk of“sell the rally” behavior alive until the market clears higher resistance. Key USD/CLP levels are now clearer.
First resistance sits around 872.57–874.41, then 877.67–878.07. Above that, 883.25 and 887.11 are the next reference zones. On the downside, 872.35 and 868.37 are the first supports, then 864.34 and 863.15.
A deeper support shelf sits near 853. Chile 's equity market is cooling after a powerful run. On the daily chart, IPSA is around 11,420.07 after Friday's decline.
The daily bar shows O11,523.45, H11,523.45, L11,340.39, C11,420.07, down about 0.90%. That drop dragged the index below a cluster of nearer-term support lines and shifted the short-term tone from“breakout” to“pause.”
On the 4-hour chart, the index is stabilizing but not convincing yet. RSI is around 55.85, with the RSI average near 70.34. MACD remains negative, which signals that the rebound attempts are still fighting the prior downside impulse.
The levels matter more than the commentary right now. Immediate resistance sits around 11,420–11,432, then 11,467–11,504. Above that, 11,566 is the next line.
On support, 11,372 is the first reference, then 11,221, then 11,036. A deeper support band sits around 10,684–10,641.
This morning's cross-message is simple. FX is squeezing higher off extreme lows, while equities are digesting a sharp pullback from overbought conditions.
USD/CLP is near 872.35 after a sharp rebound from the late-January lows near 853.
Momentum has flipped higher on the 4-hour chart, but the daily trend is still damaged.
IPSA is near 11,420 after Friday's selloff, with momentum cooling from extreme levels.
USD/CLP is trading around 872.35 this morning. The daily chart shows a strong rebound leg. It moved up about 1.47% from 863.89 to 872.35, with the session ranging from 859.07 to 874.49.
That gain follows the late-January stretch where the pair printed lows in the low-850s and repeatedly failed to hold rebounds above the high-860s.
The 4-hour chart captures the turn. The latest candle shows price near 872.35 after working higher from the 860 area. RSI has jumped to about 53.94, while the RSI average sits near 34.57.
That is a meaningful shift from the oversold readings seen last week. MACD has also turned upward, with the histogram now positive, which often marks the start of a squeeze phase rather than just a dead-cat bounce.
The daily chart is improving, but the larger structure still looks heavy. Daily RSI is around 41.12, with the RSI average near 32.16. Price is still below several major moving-average bands.
That keeps the risk of“sell the rally” behavior alive until the market clears higher resistance. Key USD/CLP levels are now clearer.
First resistance sits around 872.57–874.41, then 877.67–878.07. Above that, 883.25 and 887.11 are the next reference zones. On the downside, 872.35 and 868.37 are the first supports, then 864.34 and 863.15.
A deeper support shelf sits near 853. Chile 's equity market is cooling after a powerful run. On the daily chart, IPSA is around 11,420.07 after Friday's decline.
The daily bar shows O11,523.45, H11,523.45, L11,340.39, C11,420.07, down about 0.90%. That drop dragged the index below a cluster of nearer-term support lines and shifted the short-term tone from“breakout” to“pause.”
On the 4-hour chart, the index is stabilizing but not convincing yet. RSI is around 55.85, with the RSI average near 70.34. MACD remains negative, which signals that the rebound attempts are still fighting the prior downside impulse.
The levels matter more than the commentary right now. Immediate resistance sits around 11,420–11,432, then 11,467–11,504. Above that, 11,566 is the next line.
On support, 11,372 is the first reference, then 11,221, then 11,036. A deeper support band sits around 10,684–10,641.
This morning's cross-message is simple. FX is squeezing higher off extreme lows, while equities are digesting a sharp pullback from overbought conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment