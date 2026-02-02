403
Brazilian Music Legends Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia Claim Grammy Glory With Live Album
Brazilian music secured a prestigious international victory on Sunday when siblings Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album with their live recording documenting their historic 2024 tour.
The win at the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles represents Maria Bethânia's first Grammy victory and Caetano Veloso 's third, following wins in 2000 for "Livro" and 2001 for "João Voz e Violão."
The album "Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo" captured performances from their remarkable tour across Brazil, including shows at São Paulo's Allianz Parque in December 2024.
The recording triumphed over formidable competition from Nigerian rapper Burna Boy, Indian musician Siddhant Bhatia, Senegalese icon Youssou N'Dour, fusion pioneers Shakti, and British-Indian sitarist Anoushka Shankar.
Neither artist attended the Crypto Arena ceremony, where presenter Dee Dee Bridgewater accepted the award during the pre-ceremony broadcast.
Brazilian Tropicália Icons Win Grammy
The main event, hosted by Trevor Noah for his sixth consecutive year, aired live on TNT and HBO Max beginning at 9:30 PM Brasília time.
Both artists rose to prominence through the Tropicália movement of the late 1960s, which challenged Brazil's military dictatorship through cultural innovation.
While their careers have been intertwined with leftist political causes-a characteristic of many Brazilian cultural figures from that era-this Grammy victory transcends political boundaries, recognizing pure artistic merit and the universal language of music.
The win showcases Brazilian cultural excellence on the world stage, proving that authentic artistry resonates globally regardless of political affiliations.
Their decades-long careers demonstrate how traditional values of family, heritage, and musical craftsmanship can produce work that speaks across ideological divides.
With Kendrick Lamar dominating the nominations with nine total, and performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber, the Brazilian duo's victory stood out as recognition that musical traditions rooted in cultural identity continue to matter in an increasingly globalized entertainment industry.
