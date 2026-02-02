403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Financial Morning Call For February 2, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's Key Themes
Broader risk: Labor/fiscal headwinds temper EM inflows, but state/fintech momentum and commodity deals offset; policy shifts (Fed Warsh nomination, BCB signals) and metals volatility could spur corrections.
Economic Agenda for February 2, 2026
Brazil
Mexico
Chile
United States
EU
Canada
Japan
Australia
Implication: Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout surveys economist forecasts on inflation, growth, rates, and FX, guiding BCB decisions and market pricing-critical for gauging policy path amid fiscal pressures.
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI assesses factory output, orders, and sentiment (above 50 signals expansion), revealing industrial health key to GDP and jobs amid global slowdown risks.
Regional LatAm data add context: Mexico's Constitution Day holiday pauses activity, but nearshoring resilience remains watched amid U.S. policy shifts.
Chile's Economic Activity YoY tracks monthly GDP proxy, highlighting export/commodity-driven growth vital for copper flows and regional sentiment.
Colombia quiet on data but policy watch continues. These feed into broader EM sentiment, commodity prices, and potential spillover to Ibovespa/Real.
U.S. OPEC Meeting discusses oil production quotas, influencing global energy prices and inflation; Manufacturing PMI and ISM Manufacturing PMI measure factory activity and orders, shaping Fed rate expectations and dollar strength.
EU German Retail Sales gauge consumer spending in the bloc's largest economy, signaling demand trends; Manufacturing PMI tracks eurozone industrial output, informing ECB policy; French BTF Auctions reflect short-term borrowing costs, testing debt sentiment.
Canada's Manufacturing PMI evaluates sector health, impacting growth outlooks and BoC decisions.
Japan's Monetary Base YoY monitors money supply growth, guiding BoJ easing stance and yen dynamics.
Australia's Building Approvals MoM signals housing/investment activity; RBA Interest Rate Decision sets cash rate, affecting AUD and flows; RBA Monetary Policy Statement provides guidance on inflation and economy. Global data mix (U.S./EU anchors) dominates amid dollar rebound and metals sell-off.
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
Ibovespa +12.56% in January to cap best month since November 2020, pushing above 186,000 intraday on foreign inflows over R$23B through Jan 28 (largest since Jan 2022); momentum cooling but uptrend intact amid geopolitical rotations and high real rates.
Read more
Dollar +1.04% at R$5.2476 per $1, rebounding on Warsh Fed nomination but down 4.40% for month amid real strength.
Read more
Commodity Markets
Palladium
Price: $1,611.86/oz, down 5.1%.
What's happening: Technical selloff and forced liquidations spread from gold/silver amid margin hikes.
Platinum
Price: $1,958.93/oz, down 9.4%.
What's happening: Giving back January surge on leverage flush after CME margin increases.
Gold
Price: $4,565.79/oz, down 6.1%.
What's happening: Profit-taking and forced selling on stronger dollar post-Warsh nomination.
Silver
Price: $74.48/oz, down 12.0%.
What's happening: Unwinding overheated run with margin requirements magnifying liquidations.
Copper
Price: $5.8051/lb, down 2.01%.
What's happening: Sliding on commodity risk-off and pre-holiday caution in China after crowded rally.
Aluminum
Price: $3,144/ton, down 2.31%.
What's happening: Cooling with industrial metals pullback as dollar firms and risk fades.
Iron ore (62% Fe CFR futures)
Price: $105.62/ton, up 2.17%.
What's happening: Choppy on inventory worries and slower pre-holiday buying limiting conviction.
Currency
Brazilian Real → USD/BRL at R$5.2476 +1.04%; rebound on global dollar strength post-Warsh but resilient for month on flows and policy support.
Companies and Market
Nubank Wins Conditional U.S. Charter Approval, Starting An 18-Month Race
Read more
China And Rio Tinto Move To Buy Brazil's Aluminium Champion CBA
Read more
Brazil's State Companies Posted Big Profits Through Q3 2025
Read more
U.S. Markets Yesterday
Dow +0.1% (55.96 points) to 49,071.56; S&P 500 and Nasdaq down, with Nasdaq -0.7% to 23,685.12; monthly gains for Dow/S&P amid Warsh Fed nomination lifting dollar.
Regional Peers - Mixed to Positive:
Colombia Morning Markets Report: Friday's Risk-Off Echo Still Shapes COP And COLCAP
Read more
Mexico Markets Morning Note: Peso Softens, Equities Hit An Air Pocket After Friday's Selloff
Read more
Argentina's Peso Holds A Tight Blue Premium As Metals Meltdown
Read more
Chile Markets Morning Update: USD/CLP Jumps Toward 872 As IPSA Slips Under 11,500
Read more
Note: Crypto markets remain fragile amid technical pressures and policy uncertainties.
Read more
Brazil job creation slowdown → Added 1.279M formal jobs in 2025, weakest since 2020's net loss, driven by services but hampered by 15% Selic rate and U.S. tariffs; signals fading labor momentum amid tight credit, pressuring household growth bets.
Fiscal picture → Primary deficit R$55B (0.43% GDP) in 2025, with R$1T interest bill (7.91% GDP) inflating nominal deficit to 8.34% GDP; highlights fiscal discipline offset by debt costs, testing policy credibility.
State companies profits → R$136.3B through Q3 2025 (up 22.5%), concentrated in Petrobras (R$94.6B, 69.4%), Banco do Brasil (R$246.7B revenue), Caixa (R$199.5B revenue); underscores commodity and banking strength but concentration risks.
CBA acquisition → Chinalco (67%) and Rio Tinto (33%) joint venture to buy Votorantim's 68.6% stake for R$4.69B at R$10.50/share (21% premium); may delist, boosts Brazil's clean aluminum role in global supply chains.
Nubank US charter → Conditional OCC approval for Nubank, N.A.; 18-month opening timeline with FDIC/Fed nods pending; enhances fintech legitimacy, aiding U.S. digital banking push and Brazil's global ties.
Broader risk: Labor/fiscal headwinds temper EM inflows, but state/fintech momentum and commodity deals offset; policy shifts (Fed Warsh nomination, BCB signals) and metals volatility could spur corrections.
Economic Agenda for February 2, 2026
Brazil
6:25 AM BRT – BCB Focus Market Readout Cons: – Prev: –
8:00 AM BRT – S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Jan) Cons: – Prev: 47.6
Mexico
All Day – Holiday: Constitution Day
Chile
6:30 AM CLT – Economic Activity (YoY) (Dec) Cons: – Prev: 1.2%
United States
5:00 AM EST – OPEC Meeting
9:45 AM EST – Manufacturing PMI (Jan) Cons: 51.9 Prev: 51.9
10:00 AM EST – ISM Manufacturing PMI (Jan) Cons: 48.5 Prev: 47.9
EU
2:00 AM CET – German Retail Sales (MoM) (Dec) Cons: -0.1% Prev: -0.5%
4:00 AM CET – Manufacturing PMI (Jan) Cons: 49.4 Prev: 48.8
9:00 AM CET – French 12-Month BTF Auction Cons: – Prev: 2.084%
Canada
9:30 AM EST – Manufacturing PMI (Jan) Cons: – Prev: 48.6
Japan
6:50 PM JST – Monetary Base (YoY) (Jan) Cons: -10.2% Prev: -9.8%
Australia
7:30 AM AEDT – Building Approvals (MoM) (Dec) Cons: -6.4% Prev: 15.2%
10:30 PM AEDT – RBA Interest Rate Decision (Feb) Cons: 3.85% Prev: 3.60%
11:30 PM AEDT – RBA Monetary Policy Statement Cons: – Prev: –
Implication: Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout surveys economist forecasts on inflation, growth, rates, and FX, guiding BCB decisions and market pricing-critical for gauging policy path amid fiscal pressures.
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI assesses factory output, orders, and sentiment (above 50 signals expansion), revealing industrial health key to GDP and jobs amid global slowdown risks.
Regional LatAm data add context: Mexico's Constitution Day holiday pauses activity, but nearshoring resilience remains watched amid U.S. policy shifts.
Chile's Economic Activity YoY tracks monthly GDP proxy, highlighting export/commodity-driven growth vital for copper flows and regional sentiment.
Colombia quiet on data but policy watch continues. These feed into broader EM sentiment, commodity prices, and potential spillover to Ibovespa/Real.
U.S. OPEC Meeting discusses oil production quotas, influencing global energy prices and inflation; Manufacturing PMI and ISM Manufacturing PMI measure factory activity and orders, shaping Fed rate expectations and dollar strength.
EU German Retail Sales gauge consumer spending in the bloc's largest economy, signaling demand trends; Manufacturing PMI tracks eurozone industrial output, informing ECB policy; French BTF Auctions reflect short-term borrowing costs, testing debt sentiment.
Canada's Manufacturing PMI evaluates sector health, impacting growth outlooks and BoC decisions.
Japan's Monetary Base YoY monitors money supply growth, guiding BoJ easing stance and yen dynamics.
Australia's Building Approvals MoM signals housing/investment activity; RBA Interest Rate Decision sets cash rate, affecting AUD and flows; RBA Monetary Policy Statement provides guidance on inflation and economy. Global data mix (U.S./EU anchors) dominates amid dollar rebound and metals sell-off.
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
Ibovespa +12.56% in January to cap best month since November 2020, pushing above 186,000 intraday on foreign inflows over R$23B through Jan 28 (largest since Jan 2022); momentum cooling but uptrend intact amid geopolitical rotations and high real rates.
Read more
Dollar +1.04% at R$5.2476 per $1, rebounding on Warsh Fed nomination but down 4.40% for month amid real strength.
Read more
Commodity Markets
Palladium
Price: $1,611.86/oz, down 5.1%.
What's happening: Technical selloff and forced liquidations spread from gold/silver amid margin hikes.
Platinum
Price: $1,958.93/oz, down 9.4%.
What's happening: Giving back January surge on leverage flush after CME margin increases.
Gold
Price: $4,565.79/oz, down 6.1%.
What's happening: Profit-taking and forced selling on stronger dollar post-Warsh nomination.
Silver
Price: $74.48/oz, down 12.0%.
What's happening: Unwinding overheated run with margin requirements magnifying liquidations.
Copper
Price: $5.8051/lb, down 2.01%.
What's happening: Sliding on commodity risk-off and pre-holiday caution in China after crowded rally.
Aluminum
Price: $3,144/ton, down 2.31%.
What's happening: Cooling with industrial metals pullback as dollar firms and risk fades.
Iron ore (62% Fe CFR futures)
Price: $105.62/ton, up 2.17%.
What's happening: Choppy on inventory worries and slower pre-holiday buying limiting conviction.
Currency
Brazilian Real → USD/BRL at R$5.2476 +1.04%; rebound on global dollar strength post-Warsh but resilient for month on flows and policy support.
Companies and Market
Nubank Wins Conditional U.S. Charter Approval, Starting An 18-Month Race
Read more
China And Rio Tinto Move To Buy Brazil's Aluminium Champion CBA
Read more
Brazil's State Companies Posted Big Profits Through Q3 2025
Read more
U.S. Markets Yesterday
Dow +0.1% (55.96 points) to 49,071.56; S&P 500 and Nasdaq down, with Nasdaq -0.7% to 23,685.12; monthly gains for Dow/S&P amid Warsh Fed nomination lifting dollar.
Regional Peers - Mixed to Positive:
Colombia Morning Markets Report: Friday's Risk-Off Echo Still Shapes COP And COLCAP
Read more
Mexico Markets Morning Note: Peso Softens, Equities Hit An Air Pocket After Friday's Selloff
Read more
Argentina's Peso Holds A Tight Blue Premium As Metals Meltdown
Read more
Chile Markets Morning Update: USD/CLP Jumps Toward 872 As IPSA Slips Under 11,500
Read more
Note: Crypto markets remain fragile amid technical pressures and policy uncertainties.
Read more
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment