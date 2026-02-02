TCM Group A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in TCM Group A/S previously
|Holding in TCM Group A/S as of 29 January 2026
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|0.158%
|0.149%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|11.566%
|5.842%
|Bank of America Corporation total share capital and voting rights in %
|11.724%
|5.991%
As of 29 January 2026, Bank of America Corporation directly or indirectly controls 629,826 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in TCM Group A/S, corresponding to 5.991% of the entire share capital and voting rights in TCM Group A/S.
For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64
About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia's third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See for more information.
