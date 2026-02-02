Pretty Disgraceful: Shashi Tharoor On Pakistan's Decision To Boycott Match Against India

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's opposition leader Shashi Tharoor criticised the politicisation of cricket, calling Pakistan's boycott of the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India "disgraceful," and urged all parties concerned to "contact each other on an emergency basis" regarding the imbroglio.

Tharoor said cricket is being politicised and called it disgraceful after Pakistan's decision to boycott the match against India, while also noting that Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman should not have been denied his contract with Kolkata Knight Riders for the Indian Premier League (IPL). He called Bangladesh's response to the Mustafizur situation an overreaction and noted that the whole T20 World Cup row is spiralling out of control.

"It is pretty disgraceful that sport has been politicised in this way on both sides, frankly. I don't think that Mustafizur (Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman) should have been denied his contract to play in Kolkata. It was most unfortunate. Intrusion of politics, I think the Bangladeshi reaction was an overreaction but it is also a reflection of the same and Pakistan is trying to show its solidarity with Bangladesh. This whole thing is spiralling out of control," Tharoor told reporters.

"I think we need to really need to come to an understanding that sports, especially a sport like cricket which means so much to all the people, should be a means of bringing us together at least on the playing field, rather than allowing this to go on like this. I honestly think this is now a wake up call for all concerned to contact each other on an emergency basis, the ICC could be the platform for it - just say, let's call off this nonsense...You can't go on like this forever," Tharoor added.

Pakistan, who are scheduled to play all their matches in Sri Lanka, would forfeit two points if they boycotted the India match. There was no clarity on what would happen should the neighbours meet in a knockout game.

Bilateral cricket remains suspended between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who engaged in a military conflict that nearly snowballed into a fully-fledged war last year.

Their fraught political relations prompted the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) to broker an arrangement allowing them to play at a neutral venue when their neighbour hosts a global tournament.

The 2009 champions had earlier announced their squad for the 20-team tournament beginning on February 7, maintaining that their participation was subject to government approval.

Their decision to boycott the India match is a serious blow to the tournament because an India-Pakistan clash remains cricket's greatest blockbuster, which is why they are clubbed together in the same group in ICC events.

The ICC said it was awaiting an official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conveying their "position of selective participation".

"While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan," the Dubai-based body said in a statement.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of."

ASIA CUP PRECEDENT

The governing body said a successful tournament was its priority, while sounding an optimistic note.

"The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB," it said.

"It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders."

This is not the first example of geopolitical tension affecting the tournament.

Bangladesh have been replaced by Scotland in the global showpiece following their refusal to travel to India over safety concerns.

The latest setback is a continuation of the soured India-Pakistan relations which manifested in last year's Asia Cup in Dubai.

India beat Pakistan three times in the tournament, including in the September 28 final, but declined to shake hands with their opponents and refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister.

Namibia, United States and the Netherlands are also in Group A from which two sides will advance to the tournament's Super Eight stage.

“I extend my best wishes to the Pakistan team for the World Cup,” Naqvi, also the PCB chairman, was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

“I hope the team will return with the T20 World Cup trophy."

The PCB supported Bangladesh's demands to shift their matches to Sri Lanka. The ICC ruled out any threat to Bangladesh players or fans in India and rejected their late demand for a schedule change. (Reuters)

