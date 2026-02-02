50 People Expected To Cross Gaza-Egypt Border As Rafah Crossing Reopens
AlQahera News, which is linked to state intelligence, reported citing an unnamed source that "fifty people will depart Egypt for Gaza and fifty people will come from Gaza, in the first days of the operation of the Rafah crossing".
A source at the border told AFP a few dozen people arrived on the Egyptian side on Monday awaiting entry into Gaza.
