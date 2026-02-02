50 People Expected To Cross Gaza-Egypt Border As Rafah Crossing Reopens

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Fifty people are expected to cross the border between Gaza and Egypt in each direction in the first days of the reopening of the Rafah crossing, Egyptian state-linked media reported Monday.

AlQahera News, which is linked to state intelligence, reported citing an unnamed source that "fifty people will depart Egypt for Gaza and fifty people will come from Gaza, in the first days of the operation of the Rafah crossing".

A source at the border told AFP a few dozen people arrived on the Egyptian side on Monday awaiting entry into Gaza.

