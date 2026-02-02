Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Says Framework For Negotiations With US To Be Finalised In Coming Days

2026-02-02 04:44:09
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Iran said Monday it expected a framework for negotiations with the United States would be ready in the coming days, as President Donald Trump threatens military action against Tehran.

"Countries of the region are acting as mediators in the exchange of messages," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, without giving details on the content of any prospective negotiations.

"Several points have been addressed and we are examining and finalising the details of each stage in the diplomatic process, which we hope to conclude in the coming days. This concerns the method and framework," the spokesman said.

This comes after Top Iranian security official Ali Larijani said on X on Saturday that formation of a structure for negotiations is under way.

"Contrary to the atmosphere being created by artificial media warfare, the formation of a structure for #negotiations is under way," Larijani wrote, without giving further details.

Khaleej Times

