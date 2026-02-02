Iran Says Framework For Negotiations With US To Be Finalised In Coming Days

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Iran said Monday it expected a framework for negotiations with the United States would be ready in the coming days, as President Donald Trump threatens military action against Tehran.

"Countries of the region are acting as mediators in the exchange of messages," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, without giving details on the content of any prospective negotiations.

Recommended For You Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks: Unpacked 2026 date, battery details and design revealed

"Several points have been addressed and we are examining and finalising the details of each stage in the diplomatic process, which we hope to conclude in the coming days. This concerns the method and framework," the spokesman said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

This comes after Top Iranian security official Ali Larijani said on X on Saturday that formation of a structure for negotiations is under way.

"Work on a framework for negotiations with the United States is progressing, top Iranian security official Ali Larijani said on X on Saturday.

"Contrary to the atmosphere being created by artificial media warfare, the formation of a structure for #negotiations is under way," Larijani wrote, without giving further details.



Iranian official says work on framework for negotiations with US is progressing

Trump says Iran 'want to negotiate', US military 'can act' before meeting Trump says he plans to talk to Iran while Pentagon prepares for possible action

ALSO READ