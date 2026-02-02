Grammy Awards: 5 Times Stars Made Powerful Political Statements On Stage
Superstar Bad Bunny, set the tone with a blunt"ICE out" message while accepting his award, echoing similar sentiments voiced throughout the night. Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean, Gloria Estefan, Kehlani, and Shaboozey were among the artists who highlighted immigrant contributions and condemned inhumane policies. Many wore"ICE OUT" pins, while others spoke from deeply personal experiences tied to their families' immigrant roots.
From prime-time speeches to off-camera remarks and even bleeped-out statements, the 2026 Grammys became one of the most politically charged ceremonies in recent memory. But this isn't the first time the Grammys turned political. Here are five instances, in pictures, when stars made bold political statements on the Grammy stage in the last few years:ALSO READ
- Grammys 2026: Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny among winners; full list Grammys 2026 red carpet: Who wore what; from 'ICE out' to classic black and white
