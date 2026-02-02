Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Grammy Awards: 5 Times Stars Made Powerful Political Statements On Stage

2026-02-02 04:43:42
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Politics took centre stage at the Grammy Awards 2026, with several artists using their moment in the spotlight to speak out on strict immigration laws. From subtle symbolism to powerful one-liners, the ceremony turned into a platform for protest and solidarity, particularly in response to recent aggressive actions by US immigration authorities.

Superstar Bad Bunny, set the tone with a blunt“ICE out” message while accepting his award, echoing similar sentiments voiced throughout the night. Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean, Gloria Estefan, Kehlani, and Shaboozey were among the artists who highlighted immigrant contributions and condemned inhumane policies. Many wore“ICE OUT” pins, while others spoke from deeply personal experiences tied to their families' immigrant roots.

From prime-time speeches to off-camera remarks and even bleeped-out statements, the 2026 Grammys became one of the most politically charged ceremonies in recent memory. But this isn't the first time the Grammys turned political. Here are five instances, in pictures, when stars made bold political statements on the Grammy stage in the last few years:

Khaleej Times

