Al Sadd's Title Charge Gathers Pace After Win Over Al Gharafa

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd have made an incredible comeback in the Qatar Stars League (QSL), with Saturday's 3-1 victory over leaders Al Gharafa bringing them closer in the title race.

After a struggling start to their title defence, Al Sadd have notched up a seventh straight victory to move to 29 points, now just two points behind Al Gharafa.

The Wolves produced a dominant second-half performance against hosts Al Gharafa at Thani Bin Jasim Stadium, with Roberto Firmino, Giovani and Akram Afif finding the net.

With eight matches remaining, Roberto Mancini's side will aim to take the lead when they host Al Shahania at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Thursday.

Giovani said Al Sadd are confident of retaining the title after turning their campaign around.

“Our start to the league wasn't good, but we're back,” the Al Sadd forward said after the win over Al Gharafa.

“I'm very happy with the three points. The gap is now two points, and I think we can win the league this season. We're working hard towards that and have done well so far.”

Al Sadd's win on Saturday extended their dominance over Al Gharafa, whom they also defeated in the first leg.

“Against Al Sadd, we always seem to struggle. I don't know why,” said Al Gharafa midfielder Ferjani Sassi.

However, he hopes his team will retain their lead when they face Al Sailiya on Thursday.

“Hopefully, we'll get back on track. We're still first in the league, and we have a great chance of winning the title.”

Other teams that will fancy their chances later this week in the top flight include third-placed Al Shamal on 25 points, fourth-placed Al Rayyan on 24 points and Al Arabi, who are fifth with 23 points.

Al Rayyan face Qatar SC – seventh with 20 points – on Friday, while Al Shamal take on Al Arabi in a crucial clash on Thursday.

“There are no easy matches in the league. Al Arabi fans have higher ambitions than the top four, and the team is currently on the right track. The future will be better,” said Al Arabi's Ahmed Fathi.

Round 15 begins on Wednesday, with Umm Salal meeting Al Duhail at Al Khor Stadium.