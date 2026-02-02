Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Hajri Claims Double To Top QTCC Table


2026-02-02 04:42:45
Doha, Qatar: Mansour Al Hajri completed a clean sweep at the Qatar Touring Car Championship (QTCC) 2025 Round 4 with back-to-back victories at the Lusail International Circuit to increase his chances of winning the series title.

After winning Race 1 in a Toyota GT86 with a time of 23:57.420, Al Hajri went even quicker in Race 2, stopping the clock at 23:55.109 in the 10-lap, 54.2km race.

Ahmed Al Emadi finished second in both races in his Honda S2000, posting 24:15.213 in Race 1 and 24:07.416 in Race 2, while Ibrahim Abdulghani secured third place on both occasions with times of 24:15.340 and 24:16.817 respectively.

With one more round remaining until the conclusion of the popular series, Al Hajri now leads the title race with 75 points, while Ghanim Al Madheed and Ali Emdadhi hand on to the second and third positions respectively, both having 72 points each.

The Peninsula

