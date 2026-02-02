Amir Opens International Conference And Exhibition On Liquefied Natural Gas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the opening of the 21st International Conference and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026) at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) on Monday.

The opening ceremony featured a documentary highlighting the history of the State of Qatar and the stages of development of the liquefied natural gas and clean energy industry.

The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi delivered a speech on the occasion.

The Amir then toured the exhibition pavilions, during which he exchanged views with senior officials from international companies and reviewed the latest energy-sector technologies and innovations showcased by participating local and international firms.

The opening ceremony and exhibition were attended by a number of Their Excellencies the ministers, chief executives, and senior officials, as well as Their Excellencies the guests of the conference from sisterly and friendly countries