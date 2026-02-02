403
Bad Bunny Wins Album of Year for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos
(MENAFN) At the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles’ CryptoArena on Sunday, Bad Bunny won Album of the Year for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, becoming the first Spanish-language album to receive the top prize.
Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for Wildflower, and Kendrick Lamar and SZA took Record of the Year for Luther. Olivia Dean was named Best New Artist, while Lady Gaga won Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Dance-Pop Recording for Abracadabra.
In rap, Kendrick Lamar dominated, winning Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for TV Off, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther. Lola Young earned Best Pop Solo Performance for Messy, and Doechii’s Anxiety won Best Music Video.
The Cure won Best Alternative Music Album for Songs of a Lost World, and Turnstile won Best Rock Album for Never Enough. Ludwig Göransson received Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the film Sinners, while the song Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters won Best Song Written for Visual Media, marking a first in the category.
Several artists also used the ceremony to criticize US immigration policies and ICE enforcement.
