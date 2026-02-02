Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defence Affairs Meets The Saudi Ambassador


2026-02-02 04:33:04
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Saad bin Mansour bin Saad Al Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, a number of topics of mutual interest were discussed, and ways to enhance and develop them. A number of senior QAF officers attended the meeting.

