403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defence Affairs Meets The Saudi Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Saad bin Mansour bin Saad Al Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar.
During the meeting, a number of topics of mutual interest were discussed, and ways to enhance and develop them. A number of senior QAF officers attended the meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment