Fujitsu Introduces Biometric Authentication Service For SMBC Nikko Securities Online Trading

KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb 2, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. has adopted Fujitsu's passkey authentication service (FIDO2 standard [1]) for its web services, including online trading for individual customers. This initiative addresses the growing social issue of account hijacking due to unauthorized access. SMBC Nikko Securities will commence operations of this service on January 30, 2026.

Passkey authentication leverages biometric authentication and PIN codes, offering superior security against phishing compared to traditional password and two-factor authentication. It also enhances convenience by eliminating the need for password entry and the frustration of forgotten passwords. Fujitsu's online biometric passkey authentication service, part of its Identity and Access Management offering under the Uvance business model, is designed to create a secure authentication environment tailored to customer needs. Being a cloud-based service, it enables rapid and flexible deployment, with SMBC Nikko Securities implementing it in approximately five months.

Fujitsu will continue to support SMBC Nikko Securities in further strengthening its security by extending this authentication service to other online services. Additionally, Fujitsu aims to contribute to the establishment of a secure and safe trading environment across the entire financial industry by offering this service to other financial institutions.

Under Uvance, Fujitsu's business model to solve societal issues, the company will advance the establishment of secure authentication foundations optimized for customer environments, enhancing authentication and access management across diverse corporate scenarios.

Overview

With the newly introduced Fujitsu authentication service, individual customers of SMBC Nikko Securities will primarily use biometric authentication to log in to online trading websites and transaction apps.

Fujitsu's passkey authentication service complies with the FIDO2 standard and is based on public-key cryptography. This ensures that customers' biometric information is not transferred outside their devices, enabling secure biometric authentication. This approach enhances security against phishing and impersonation while maintaining convenience.

Fujitsu will promote the adoption of biometric authentication across SMBC Nikko Securities' various web services, thereby strengthening security in line with the guidelines and providing a safe and convenient trading environment.







Figure 1: How passkey authentication works

Figure 2: Fujitsu's online biometric passkey authentication service

Background

The securities industry has seen a surge in cybercrimes such as phishing, unauthorized access, and fraudulent transactions, with 2025 experiencing a particularly sharp increase. In response, in July 2025, the Financial Services Agency in Japan and the Japan Securities Dealers Association published draft guidelines to strengthen security measures for internet trading, calling for the implementation and mandatory use of phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication. While many securities companies currently employ multi-factor authentication combining IDs and passwords with other methods, the risk of breaches by criminal organizations remains. Therefore, there is a demand for more secure solutions, such as passkey authentication.

[1] FIDO2:

Fast Identity Online. An international standard for online authentication that manages user credentials on the user's device. Passkey authentication complies with this standard.

