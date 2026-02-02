Laser Cutting Machine Market To Hit USD 12.3Bn By 2031 Growing At 9.55% CAGR: Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth momentum in global laser cutting machine market is driven by manufacturers prioritizing speed, accuracy, and flexible production, with strong APAC demand and steady adoption across developed industrial economies.

Hyderabad, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the laser cutting machine market is witnessing steady expansion as manufacturers increasingly adopt high-precision and automated cutting solutions across industrial verticals. The laser cutting machine market size is expected to grow from USD 7.82 billion in 2026 to USD 12.34 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.55% during the forecast period. This reflects sustained demand across both mass-production and high-precision manufacturing environments. This sustained laser cutting machine market growth is supported by rising investments in smart factories, increasing use of laser systems in automotive and electronics manufacturing, and the shift toward flexible, software-driven production lines. As industries prioritize speed, accuracy, and material efficiency, laser cutting technologies continue to gain prominence across the global laser cutting machine industry, reshaping competitive dynamics and overall laser cutting machine market share among leading manufacturers.

Laser Cutting Machine Market Trends and Drivers

EV and Electronics Manufacturing Driving Advanced Laser Adoption



Growing adoption of electric vehicles and consumer electronics is reshaping how manufacturers approach cutting and fabrication, emerging as one of the key laser cutting machine market trends. EV producers increasingly rely on laser systems to process lightweight metals and complex components with minimal thermal impact, supporting faster production cycles and enhanced design flexibility. At the same time, electronics manufacturers are turning to laser-based solutions for delicate tasks such as display separation and circuit board processing. As both industries demand speed and precision within the same production environment, buyers are favoring adaptable laser cutting platforms that can support diverse applications through unified software controls contributing to long-term laser cutting machine market growth.

Precision Laser Cutting Transforming Semiconductor Packaging



Advances in semiconductor packaging are increasing the demand for extremely precise laser-based micro-cutting solutions. As chip designs become more compact and complex, manufacturers require cutting methods that minimize stress, reduce debris, and protect delicate internal structures. Laser technologies that enable clean internal separation and crack-free processing are gaining traction, helping improve yield and streamline downstream cleaning steps. This shift is expanding the role of ultrafast laser systems in next-generation semiconductor manufacturing and reinforcing supplier differentiation within the global laser cutting machine market share landscape.

Table of Contents (Partial) Laser Cutting Machine Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising demand from EV and consumer-electronics manufacturing

4.2.2 Acceleration of Industry 4.0-enabled smart factories

4.2.3 Shift toward ultra-high-power fiber lasers for >30 mm steel plate

4.2.4 Growing need for precision micro-cutting in semiconductor packaging



4.2.5 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High capital expenditure and pay-back uncertainty

4.3.2 Shortage of laser-skilled operators and programmers

4.3.3 Supply-chain bottlenecks for rare-earth optical components

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Laser Technology

5.1.1 CO2

5.1.2 Fiber

5.1.3 Solid-state (Disk, Diode-pumped, etc.)

5.1.4 Hybrid / Others



5.2 By Machine Type

5.2.1 2-D Flat-bed

5.2.2 3-D / 5-Axis

5.2.3 Tube and Pipe

5.2.4 Micro-cutting / PCB depaneling

5.3 By Power Range

5.3.1 ≤2 kW

5.3.2 2.1–6 kW

5.3.3 6.1–12 kW

5.3.4 and more

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Automotive and Transportation

5.4.2 Consumer Electronics and Appliances

5.4.3 Industrial Machinery and Equipment

5.4.4 Metal Fabrication and Job Shops

5.4.5 and more

5.5 By Material Thickness

5.5.1 Thin-sheet ≤5 mm

5.5.2 Medium 5.1–20 mm

5.5.3 Thick >20 mm



5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Russia

5.6.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan



5.6.4.3 India

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 South-East Asia

5.6.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Middle East

5.6.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.1.3 Turkey

5.6.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.6.5.2 Africa

5.6.5.2.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.6.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Trumpf SE + Co. KG



6.4.2 Bystronic AG

6.4.3 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

6.4.4 Amada Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 Coherent Corp.

6.4.6 IPG Photonics Corporation

6.4.7 PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A.

6.4.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.4.9 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment



For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit -



Laser Cutting Machine Market Regional Growth Overview

Asia-Pacific continues to set the pace for adoption as manufacturing investments, government support, and export-oriented production drive widespread use of laser cutting systems. Strong domestic ecosystems, particularly in China, are enabling rapid scaling of production capacity and global shipments. Local manufacturers are expanding aggressively, supported by policies that position laser technologies as strategically important to advanced manufacturing.

In contrast, North America and Europe remain technology leaders, with demand centered on high-precision applications in automotive, aerospace, and advanced industrial manufacturing. Growth in these regions is steadier, shaped by mature installed bases and cautious capital spending. Even so, manufacturers continue to prioritize premium, automation-ready systems for complex components, reinforcing a stable yet innovation-driven laser cutting machine market forecast for developed economies.

Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Control Valve Market Share - The control valve market was valued at USD 9.01 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 13.58 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.55%. Growth is driven by rising industrial automation, strong demand from oil & gas, power, and chemicals, and increased adoption of smart control valves with digital monitoring capabilities

E-House Market Size - The E-House market stood at USD 1.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.98%. Market growth is supported by renewable energy projects, mining and oil & gas developments, and rising preference for modular, prefabricated electrical substations that reduce deployment time and costs

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump Market Growth - The liquid ring vacuum pump market was valued at USD 1.85 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.52%. Growth is fueled by steady demand from chemical, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries, along with the need for reliable vacuum solutions for wet and corrosive applications.

