Neinor Homes accelerates FY26 shareholder distributions with a €92mn (€0.93/sh) supported by strong deliveries outlook



This payment represents the first instalment of FY26 shareholder distribution target of €250mn (DPS €2.53/sh), equivalent to c.13% annual yield



The last trading day to be entitled to the first annual distribution will be February 9

Under its 2023–2027 Strategic Plan, Neinor has already distributed €451mn to shareholders, representing c.€5.0/sh and over 50% of the €850mn distribution target



Madrid, 2 February 2026 - Neinor Homes (“Neinor”) will distribute €92mn to its shareholders on February 12, equivalent to a yield of approximately 5%. This payment represents the first instalment of the €250mn dividend corresponding to FY26. The distribution amounts to a gross payment of €0.9327/sh, equivalent to a net payment of €0.9234/sh. The last trading day with entitlement to the distribution will be February 9, with payment to be made on February 12.

The payment will be executed through a capital reduction with a return of contributions to shareholders, following the same structure used in recent years. As a result, it will be subject to a 1% tax on the value of the returned contributions, which Neinor Homes will withhold, self-assess, and remit to the Bizkaia Regional Tax Authority.

Neinor Homes continues to advance its shareholder remuneration plan offering a very attractive double digit dividend yield

Since the presentation of its 2023–2027 Strategic Plan and including this distribution, Neinor Homes has already distributed more than €450mn to its shareholders, representing a cumulative DPS in excess of €5/share.

As communicated to the market, Neinor has increased its shareholder remuneration target under the 2023–2027 Strategic Plan to €850mn. Having already distributed approximately €450mn to shareholders over the last three years, the company has around €400mn pending to be distributed over FY26 and FY27, which represents an additional c.€4.12/sh and an aggregate yield of approximately 21% for shareholders.

Borja García-Egotxeaga, Neinor Homes' CEO comments that:“This distribution reflects the strength of our business model and the high visibility we have on deliveries and cash generation. We are phasing shareholder returns alongside the execution of our business plan, while remaining fully committed to pursuing growth opportunities, as we have consistently demonstrated in recent years”.

Jordi Argemi, Neinor's Deputy CEO and CFO says:“The payment announced today reflects our decision to bring forward part of the FY26 shareholder distribution, supported by strong visibility on cash generation. Importantly, this acceleration is fully consistent with our balance sheet discipline, which we expect to maintain throughout the execution of the business plan.”

* The corresponding communication of 'other relevant information' to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission (CNMV) can be found here: ( ).

About Neinor Homes

Neinor Homes is the leading residential property developer in Spain, with a fully owned land bank to develop c11,900 homes, and a GAV to June 2025 of +€1,400mn. This land bank is located in some of the fastest growing regions with the best economic fundamentals in Spain: Madrid, Guadalajara, Western and Eastern Andalusia, Levante, Basque Country and Catalonia.

Neinor is a fully integrated and well-established residential platform of scale in Spain, covering the entire development value chain from land buying, planning and urban management, product design, delegated development and construction, sales and marketing and rentals. We are committed to creating and delivering attractive risk adjusted returns for shareholders through our disciplined capital allocation strategy and our excellence in operations and risk management.

We are the only listed residential property developer with a multi-sector strategy to market in Spain, and our strategies include Build-to-rent (BTR); Build-to-sell (BTS); and the largely untapped senior living rental market in Spain, which we are progressing.

Neinor's operational excellence, investment strategy and results achieved since 2019 have enabled us to deliver on our 5-year business plan, launched in March 2023, in a sustainable and capital-efficient manner. This plan combines a €600mn shareholder remuneration plan and an investment of €1,000mn in new opportunistic land acquisitions, half of which are expected to be undertaken in joint ventures with strategic partners through co-investment agreements, with a +20% IRR target.

We offer shareholders attractive risk adjusted returns in a country where there are strong and sustainable supply and demand fundamentals and supported by a resilient macroeconomic environment and outlook. Spain remains one the most attractive and safest residential markets worldwide, with one of the lowest ratios of new supply per capita globally since 2013.

