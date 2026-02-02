403
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with gelato roses at Amorino
(MENAFN- sloughpr) In celebration of the day of love, world renowned Artisan Italian gelato brand, Amorino located in Dubai’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah and City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah, presents a range of special sweet Valentine’s Day treats for those looking to spoil their loved ones on February 14, including the limited-edition Tet a Tet box featuring six gelato-filled macarons and two gelato flavours for AED 125 per box.
Both a visual and edible representation of romance, Amorino’s famed signature rose shaped gelato cones adorned with handmade gelato-filled macarons are available in various flavours including strawberry sorbet, Madagascar vanilla bourbon, sorbet bio chocolate, hazelnut, coconut, and much more with prices starting from AED 25 per small sized cone.
Available for dine-in, pick-up or delivery across via Deliveroo, Amorino’s Valentine’s offering also includes the made-to-share ‘Bliss Box’ – a 1,100ml gelato tub with a choice of up to five perfectly portioned flavours and three delicious pouring sauces including caramel, hazelnut chocolate, and chocolate – priced at AED 175 per box.
There are also Valentine’s gift boxes comprising crispy, crunchy, and chewy gelato-filled macarons, which are available as a box of 12 (AED 108), or AED 23 per piece for a ‘Macaron Grandioso’, which is as big as five of Amorino’s traditional size macaron – all of which are available in flavours including raspberry, chocolate, caramel, peanut, hazelnut, pistachio, and vanilla.
Amorino also offers a range of gelato cakes that serve from 8 to 10 people, including options like the Autunno which celebrates rich flavours with an Italian chocolate Gianduiotto exterior, hazelnut gelato interior, praline insert and hazelnut cream border (AED 240). There’s also the Primavera log cake (AED 240), which is a tribute to fresh, sparkling flavours. The outside reveals an intense raspberry flavour, wrapped in a sprinkling of crushed pistachios. On the inside, a delicate meringue insert blends delicately with pistachio.
The Incanto Gelato Cake (AED 240) serves up notes of roasted pistachio that mingle with the sweetness and delicacy of vanilla, while the Inverno Gelato Cake (AED 240) presents a caramel gelato interior, praline insert, caramel border and a vanilla gelato exterior.
Amorino’s gelato is available for delivery in two sharing-style sizes – a 550ml tub (AED 90) with a choice of up to five flavours of gelato, or a 1,100ml tub (AED 150) with a choice of up to five flavours. Alternatively, orders can be made for individual servings in a large cup (AED 35) or an extra-large cup (AED 42).
All of Amorino’s artisanal gelato and sorbet come directly from Italy with no artificial colouring or flavouring and are made using carefully selected ingredients including organic eggs and farm fresh milk. Catering to all tastes and varied dietary requirements, Amorino boasts a completely gluten-free collection of gelato and sorbets, along with vegan sorbets and cones.
Amorino Dubai’s Valentine’s Day gifts are available to order for dine-in, pick-up or delivery via Deliveroo.
Amorino is located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, and City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and is open daily from 10am till 11pm.
