Qatar Family Counselling Centre Concludes Pre-Marriage Training Programme

Doha, Qatar: A family counselling centre in Qatar has concluded the latest edition of its pre-marriage training programme, aimed at helping young couples build stable and healthy marital relationships.

The Family Counselling Centre (Wifaq), which operates under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, said the programme was its 45th edition and the first awareness initiative launched by the centre in 2026.

The three-day programme brought together men and women who are planning to marry, as well as newly married couples. It covered a range of religious, psychological and social aspects of married life, combining theoretical instruction with practical applications.

According to the centre, the training focused on preparing participants to establish relationships based on understanding, balance and shared responsibility.

Several specialised workshops were held as part of the programme. Psychologist Dr Mohammed Al Anzi led a session on marital compatibility, individual differences and the importance of understanding emotional and psychological needs to achieve family harmony.

Another workshop was delivered by marital consultant Dr Yousef Asheer, who discussed the objectives of marriage in Islam, the rights and responsibilities of spouses, and key principles of a healthy marital relationship, alongside relevant religious rulings.

The programme concluded with a workshop by family and educational consultant Dr Abdulrahman Al Harmi, focusing on effective communication skills, conflict management and balancing marital roles with daily life demands. Wifaq said the initiative provided participants with practical knowledge and skills to help them manage potential challenges and enter married life with greater awareness and responsibility.

The programme coincided with the launch of the centre's awareness-raising campaign, which highlights the importance of the first year of marriage as a foundational stage in building a successful relationship. The campaign emphasises positive communication, attentive listening and understanding a partner's emotional needs.

The centre said the programme forms part of its wider efforts to support newly formed families, reduce early marital disputes and promote family stability as a key pillar of social cohesion.