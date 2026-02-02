Fire Station Opens Studios To Public

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fire Station opens its doors and invites the public to experience Open Studios, a one-day immersive event taking place on February 5, 2026, from 12pm to 8pm, at the iconic Fire Station building.

Taking place alongside Art Basel Qatar, this annual event offers the public a rare, behind-the-scenes look into the working spaces of artists participating in the Artist Intensive Study Programme (AISP).

“Open Studios offers a moment of closeness between artists and the public, an opportunity to encounter ideas in formation and experience creativity as a living, evolving process,” said Wael Shawky, Artistic Director of Fire Station.

During the event, visitors can wander through the studios and engage directly with 23 AISP artists, gaining firsthand insight into works-in-progress across various practices and disciplines. Designed as an open and informal encounter, Open Studios reflects Fire Station's commitment to nurturing artistic development, fostering dialogue, and bringing the public closer to the creative process.

As a cornerstone of the Fire Station's programming, Open Studios highlights the institution's role as a dynamic incubator for experimentation and artistic growth. Open Studios serves as the first opportunity of the Artist Intensive Study Programme. This event is open to all and requires no prior registration.