Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa Introduces Curated Ramadan Dining Experiences

MENAFN - AETOSWire) This Ramadan, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa invites guests to come together and embrace the spirit of the Holy Month with a collection of thoughtfully curated dining experiences across its signature venues. From traditional flavours to beachfront barbecues and refined seafood menus, each setting offers a distinctive way to enjoy sunset gatherings in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

At Arjwan Restaurant & Terrace, guests can enjoy a generous Ramadan buffet served from sunset until 9:00 PM, complemented by the soothing melodies of a live Oud player. The menu brings together a rich selection of traditional Ramadan favourites, including classic Arabic dishes, camel specialties, and a variety of Asian and Indian cuisines. Priced at AED 199 per person.

For a more relaxed seaside setting, Al Qubtan Beach Restaurant Terrace offers a BBQ-focused Ramadan dining experience by the shore. Guests can savour freshly grilled selections alongside traditional Ramadan salads and desserts, all while enjoying live Oud entertainment. Available from sunset until 9:00 PM, the experience is priced at AED 159 per person.

Seafood enthusiasts can indulge in an elevated Ramadan experience at Marease Seafood, featuring a four-course set menu available from Tuesday to Sunday. Priced at AED 210 per person, the menu highlights expertly prepared seafood dishes in an intimate and refined setting, ideal for those seeking a quieter and more curated dining option during the Holy Month.

With diverse culinary offerings, serene settings, and live traditional entertainment, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa provides meaningful ways to gather, share, and celebrate throughout Ramadan.

Permalink