Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa Introduces Curated Ramadan Dining Experiences
At Arjwan Restaurant & Terrace, guests can enjoy a generous Ramadan buffet served from sunset until 9:00 PM, complemented by the soothing melodies of a live Oud player. The menu brings together a rich selection of traditional Ramadan favourites, including classic Arabic dishes, camel specialties, and a variety of Asian and Indian cuisines. Priced at AED 199 per person.
For a more relaxed seaside setting, Al Qubtan Beach Restaurant Terrace offers a BBQ-focused Ramadan dining experience by the shore. Guests can savour freshly grilled selections alongside traditional Ramadan salads and desserts, all while enjoying live Oud entertainment. Available from sunset until 9:00 PM, the experience is priced at AED 159 per person.
Seafood enthusiasts can indulge in an elevated Ramadan experience at Marease Seafood, featuring a four-course set menu available from Tuesday to Sunday. Priced at AED 210 per person, the menu highlights expertly prepared seafood dishes in an intimate and refined setting, ideal for those seeking a quieter and more curated dining option during the Holy Month.
With diverse culinary offerings, serene settings, and live traditional entertainment, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa provides meaningful ways to gather, share, and celebrate throughout Ramadan.
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment