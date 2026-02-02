ADCOOP Launches Ramadan 2026 Campaign

ADCOOP, the UAE's community-centered retail brand, announced the launch of its Ramadan 2026 campaign, reinforcing its commitment to supporting families, strengthening community wellbeing, and ensuring access to affordable, high-quality food during the Holy Month, aligned with the UAE's“Year of the Family.”

The campaign, backed by an AED 20 million investment, offers savings of up to 60% on over 4,000 essential products. This includes dedicated price reductions on 1,500 key items and a wide range of value-driven offers across ADCOOP's stores and digital platforms to support households during peak seasonal demand.

As part of its community initiatives, ADCOOP will distribute 30,000 free Iftar meals and provide 12,000 pre-packed Ramadan essentials boxes, priced at AED 99 and AED 149, through stores and online platforms. These initiatives reflect ADCOOP's role in sharing generosity and supporting families across communities.

ADCOOP also supports the Abu Dhabi Citizens' Food Products Program, ensuring essential items are available in stores during the Holy Month in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The company continues supporting the Khalifa Foundation and local humanitarian initiatives, reinforcing food accessibility across the Emirate.

Through the Ramadan Market in Shamkha, ADCOOP will support Emirati women entrepreneurs by showcasing authentic, locally made products, celebrating heritage and craftsmanship. Supporting local production is key, as ADCOOP's homegrown brands champion UAE-grown and locally sourced produce, offering fresh, high-quality essentials at competitive prices.

At the press conference, Retail CEO Mr. Bertrand Loumaye said:

"At ADCOOP, our role goes beyond retail. We ensure access to essential, high-quality food at prices families can rely on, especially during peak demand like Ramadan. This campaign combines scale, operational strength, and purpose, delivering value while supporting national initiatives and food accessibility across the Emirate."

He added that ADCOOP enhances convenience through express deliveries via the ADCOOP app, Instashop, and Talabat, supported by extensive products online to meet Ramadan demand.

About ADCOOP:

ADCOOP is the UAE's community-centered retail destination, blending tradition and innovation to meet the diverse needs of Arab families and all UAE residents. A wholly owned brand of MAIR Group PJSC, ADCOOP supports integrated, community-led platforms across high-growth sectors.

For more information, visit

Permalink