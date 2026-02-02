Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pregnancies In Panama: Every Day Up To 21 Girls Aged 10 To 19 Get Pregnant -

2026-02-02 04:08:13
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In Panama, at least 21 girls and adolescents become pregnant every day. Official figures reveal territorial disparities, failures in prevention, and a high and persistent social cost. Agencies are at a loss as to how to contain the problem.

Newsroom Panama

