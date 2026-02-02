403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pregnancies In Panama: Every Day Up To 21 Girls Aged 10 To 19 Get Pregnant -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In Panama, at least 21 girls and adolescents become pregnant every day. Official figures reveal territorial disparities, failures in prevention, and a high and persistent social cost. Agencies are at a loss as to how to contain the problem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment