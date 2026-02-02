Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Adverdize Reports Growing Demand For Digital Transformation Among Singapore Smes

Adverdize Reports Growing Demand For Digital Transformation Among Singapore Smes


2026-02-02 04:07:32
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - Digital transformation has become an increasingly common priority among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs in Singapore), according to observations shared by Adverdize

Based on discussions conducted with business owners and operators, digital marketing agency Adverdize notes that many SMEs are reassessing manual workflows and paper-based processes as they scale operations or manage higher transaction volumes. These changes are often driven by efficiency concerns, operational visibility, and sustainability considerations rather than marketing-led initiatives.

One recurring theme identified during the interviews is the growing preference for paperless and digitised workflows, particularly in areas involving order handling, documentation, and delivery coordination. Businesses reported that manual processes become increasingly difficult to manage during peak operational periods, such as festive seasons.

Among the businesses interviewed was Joaquim Florist, which highlighted the operational pressures that arise during high-volume gifting periods like Chinese New Year. During such periods, items including floral arrangements and Chinese New Year (CNY) hampers are often required to be delivered within specific timeframes, making process visibility and documentation more critical.

According to Adverdize, these insights reflect a broader shift among SMEs toward practical digitalisation focused on reducing friction in day-to-day operations rather than adopting technology for its own sake. Interviewed businesses indicated that incremental changes, such as digitising documentation and tracking processes, are often prioritised over large-scale system overhauls.

Industry observers note that this trend is likely to continue as SMEs balance growth with resource constraints. Digital transformation efforts are increasingly framed as operational necessities rather than discretionary upgrades, particularly for businesses managing time-sensitive workflows or seasonal demand fluctuations.

MENAFN02022026003551001712ID1110681627



Media OutReach Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search